In his effort to lend a final fillip to Indian exports in the remaining three months of the current financial year, Commerce Minister Anand Sharma on Thursday asked his officials to engage with all stakeholders to boost exports.

Export growth eased to a five-month low of 5.86 per cent to $24.6 billion in November. In the April-November period of 2013-14, exports grew by 6.27 per cent to $204 billion while imports aggregated to $304 billion. Trade deficit for the period stood at $100 billion.

“The Commerce Secretary informed the minister that exports are on track and the country would achieve the target of $325 billion for the current fiscal,” an official privy to the development said.

Expressing satisfaction over market diversification of exports after reviewing the foreign trade policy, Sharma said South America and Africa would be growth engines for exports now and will contribute to the overall exports from the country.

The US move to remove Indian sectors like textiles from the list of its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) was also deliberated in the meeting. Exports to the US under GSP (Form A Certificate of Indian Origin) were allowed duty-free entry.

Now exports from India are subject to US import custom duties.

India have to find new ways to support these sectors, the official said.