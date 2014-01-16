L&T Hydrocarbon, a unit of Larsen and Tubro (L&T), has secured a Rs 1,000 crore order from oil and gas firms including a Rs 700 crore order from BG Exploration and Production India.

"The (BGEPIL) contract, won against international competitive bidding, encompasses total engineering procurement, construction and installation of one wellhead platform and sub-sea pipe laying spread over the Panna- Mukta fields of joint venture - ONGC-RIL-BGEPIL," L&T said in a statement today.

The scope of the project, scheduled to be completed by March, 2015, also includes installation of piggy back pipeline on the in-field pipeline from an existing PPA host complex, it said.

"In the onshore sector, L&T Hydrocarbon has also won an additional order of Rs 300 crore for construction from a leading refinery in India," L&T said, without divulging the identity of the client.

L&T Hydrocarbon provides complete design-to-build engineering and construction solutions for the oil and gas sector.