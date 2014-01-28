Even as the industry is clamouring for a reduction in key policy rates to spur economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep the rates unchanged when it announced its third quarter review of monetary policy on Tuesday.

Economists expect the apex bank to keep rates on hold for a prolonged period despite the wholesale price inflation rate falling to 6.16 per cent in December from a 14-month high of 7.52 per cent in November.

Retail inflation too fell to 9.87 per cent in December, 2013.

“'RBI will hold its policy rates in view of moderation in headline WPI and CPI inflation as well as continued sluggishness in growth," said Bhupali Gursale, economist, Angel Broking.

Earlier on December 18, RBI retained repo and reverse repo rate to 7.75 per cent and 6.75 per cent respectively, while cash reserve ratio was retained at 4 per cent.

The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate have also been kept unchanged at 8.75 per cent.

The central bank had increased repo rate, at which the banks borrow funds, twice by 25 bps each in September and October last year.

“In RBI’s January 2014 policy, the central bank is likely to pause as the inflation has tapered lower than expectations in December 13 and Industrial production growth has also declined by 2.1 per cent in November 2013. If the current trend of Inflation continues beyond the fourth quarter of FY14, RBI is likely to adopt an accommodative stance,” said an anlyst in Karvy Stock Broking.

The industry, on the other hand, wants rates to be revised to fuel economic growth considering the weak data of industrial output, which narrowed to 2.1 per cent year-on-year in November, the worst performance in six months.