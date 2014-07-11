MUMBAI: After sounding a concern in its Economic Survey regarding the slide in capital adequacy, the government on Thursday guided public sector banks to tap capital markets by selling shares to retail investors to beef up their capital.

State-run banks will need to raise `240,000 crore to infuse as equity in banks by March 2018 to meet the Basel-3 capital adequacy requirements. The government, which is battling to control fiscal deficit, suggested banks sell shares while ensuring government retains its majority holding.

The government would examine the proposal to give greater autonomy to the banks while making them accountable, Jaitley said in Lok Sabha.

The government plans to put a structure in place for continuous authorisation of universal banks in the private sector in the current financial year, he said.

The RBI will create a framework for licensing small banks and other differentiated banks.

Differentiated banks serving niche interests, local area banks, payment banks etc. are contemplated to meet credit and remittance needs of small businesses, unorganized sector, low income households, farmers and migrant work force. The government permitted banks to raise long term funds to lend to the infrastructure sector. The government also agrees to suggestions of consolidation among PSU banks, he said. In its financial Stability Report a fortnight back the RBI said while capital adequacy of banks under Basel-3 was at a comfortable at 12.9 per cent, there was a strong case for encouraging banks to tap capital markets for capital.