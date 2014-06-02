MUMBAI: A benchmark index of Indian equities markets was trading 351.83 points or 1.45 percent up in mid-afternoon trade session Monday as capital goods stocks rally.

Healthy buying was observed in interest sensitive stocks like capital goods, bank, oil and gas, automobile and metal sectors. However, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and healthcare stocks came under sustained selling pressure.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which opened at 24,368.96 points, was trading at 24,569.17 points around 12.30 p.m. session, up 351.83 points or 1.45 percent from the previous day's close at 24,217.34 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 24,592.72 points and a low of 24,270.20 points in trade.

The S&P BSE capital goods index gained 688.04 points, bank index was up 407.90 points, oil and gas index increased by 222.63 points, automobile index surged 174.87 points and metal index went up by 167.57 points.

However, FMCG dropped by 67.69 points and healthcare index was lower by 62.65 points.

The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading flat - up 107.25 points or 1.48 percent at 7,337.20 points.