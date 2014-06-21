MUMBAI: IFCI Ltd on Friday announced plans to sell some of its stake in non-core holdings – National Stock Exchange, IFCI Financial Services and a toll road in Madhya Pradesh.

IFCI owns 24.97 lakh shares, or 5.5 per cent stake in the National Stock Exchange. At an estimated price of Rs 4,000 per NSE share, IFCI’s total stake values at Rs 1,000 crore. IFCI plans to sell only 2.5 per cent of its NSE holdings, along with other holdings and is inviting bids from advisers by June 30 to help it make the sales.

IFCI’s subsidiary Stockholding Corp owns another 5 per cent stake in NSE. The lender reported profit of around Rs 536 crore in the year ended March 2014, compared with Rs 532 crore a year earlier.

IFCI owns 95 per cent of its financial services unit. IFCI didn’t specify the amount it is seeking from non-core holdings but on June 5 it clarified it expects to net Rs 2,000 crore from sale of some holdings it didn’t then specify.

Interestingly, India’s oldest financial institution is no stranger to planned stake sales.

The lender, which in 2004 saw its debts rise to Rs 14,000 crore and revenues shrink made an unsuccessful attempt to sell 26 per cent of its shares in 2007 to a strategic global partner who could bring in management expertise and lift IFCI to global standards. An effort earlier to merge IFCI with a bank had failed.

Its shares in December 2007 traded at Rs 111 or so. Shares closed at Rs 39.80 on Friday. Bidders then included Sterlite-Morgan Stanley, IFC Washington, Blackstone Group, Wilbur Ross, J C Flowers, Cargil Financial Services, IDFC Ltd and G E Capital among others. Ernst & Young then advised IFCI.

Today, the government owns 55.53 per cent in IFCI by increasing its holding by 26 per cent in September 2012.