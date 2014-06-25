NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said these were “challenging” times for the Indian economy and the time has come to initiate measures that would put the economy back on the growth trajectory and reinstate investor confidence.Jaitley will table his and Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s maiden Budget on July 10.

Jaitley’s first Budget will be presented at a time when the country is besieged with high inflation, particularly in the food segment, and a significantly high fiscal deficit. Indications of a sub-normal monsoon and the conflict in oil-producing Iraq could also have an adverse effect on India’s growth.

The Finance Minister, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Navy function, said the economy grew at a sub-5 per cent rate for two consecutive years, adversely impacting revenue collection.

“With regard to the Finance Ministry...this is a challenging time and it is challenging because in the last two years, the economy has moved at a slow pace... Whatever steps have to be taken in this direction, this is the time for it and you will have to wait for this,” Jaitley, who is also Minister for Defence and Corporate Affairs, said.

He said in the last three-four weeks he has held consultations with stake-holders including agriculture and industry bodies to bring back investor confidence. “To make the economy grow at a faster pace and reinstate the trust of investors in it, to make plans for bringing it back on track by holding consultations with stakeholders, I have done that in the last three-four weeks.”

Earlier this month, Narendra Modi had said he would administer "bitter medicine" to revive the economy. The first dose of the bitter medicine came in the form of a steep 14.2 per cent hike in passenger fare and a 6.5 per cent hike in freight rates.

India has assured the global community at a G20 meeting on Sunday that policies of the new government will deepen the reform process to put the economy on a sustainable and balanced high-growth path.