A benchmark index of the Indian equities market was trading flat in Tuesday's pre-afternoon trade session as metal, oil and gas and healthcare stocks declined.

The 30-scrip sensitive (Sensex) of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which opened at 21,918.83 points, was trading at 21,901.45 points around 11.45 a.m., down 33.38.points or 0.15 percent from its previous day's close of 21,934.83 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 22,018.52 points and a low of 21,841.58 points in the day's trade so far.

The S&P BSE metal index was down 248.39 points, followed by oil and gas index, which was lower by 28.25 points, healthcare index was trading lower by 27.72 points.

However, information technology (IT) index was up 40.05 points, bankex edged higher by 31.41 points, and power index was up 12.56 points.

The wider 50-scrip NIFTY of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading flat -- down 12.15 points or 0.19 percent at 6,525.10 points.