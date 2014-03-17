The Indian pharmaceutical sector investments through FDI (foreign direct investment) has doubled to $1.26 billion in the period from April-December 2013-14 when compared to $589 million garnered in the same period in 2012-13. However, overall FDI inflow into the country saw a decline of 2 per cent at $16.56 billion from April-December (Fy14), it was reported. But authorities raised concerns over the rush of foreign companies making a beeline to acquire Indian pharma companies making ‘rare and critical’ medicines, it was reported.

Recent changes into FDI policy allows 100 per cent into the sector through automatic route in new projects while foreign investments into existing companies are allowed after necessary approvals by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB). Even the Commerce and Industry Ministry had proposed to tighten norms to contain the issue of multinational investors in existing firms. But this proposal has been rejected by the Union Cabinet, it was reported.

The developments coming at a time when Indian pharma companies are increasingly under the scrutiny of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) who are reported to have issued warning letters to a few Indian based companies over their respective manufacturing practices.

The USFDA has also banned imports from Pharma giants Sun Pharma’s plant in Gujarat raising questions on the quality of medicines supplied.

Data provided by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion states that 96 per cent of the total FDI into the sector between April 2012 and April 2013 came into brownfield, or existing, pharma, reports added.

The government had cleared a Rs 5,168 crore proposal of the US-based pharma firm Mylan Inc’s to acquire Indian generic drugs company Agila Specialties.