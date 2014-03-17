'Scale Up Transport Infra Investment to Rs 70 Lakh Crore'

ENS Economic Bureau By

A new report by the National Transport Development Policy Committee (NTDPC) says that India needs to scale up their infrastructure investment to `70 lakh crore by 2032.

India aims to attract $1 trillion investments in infrastructure in the 12th Plan (2012-17). Scaling up investments in infrastructure to Rs 70 lakh crore would help achieve an over 7% growth rate for the country, it was reported.

According to estimates by Central Statistics office, the country will grow at around 4.9% in FY14. Infrastructure includes rail, highways, port and airports among others.

The panel, headed by Rakesh Mohan had been set up with an objective to draw up a long term national transport policy.

According to the recently submitted report, they proposed to increase transport infrastructure investment to Rs 30 lakh crore in 13th Plan (2017-22) and Rs 45 lakh in 14th Plan (2022-27).

The panel has also suggested that increasing investments in transport from 2.6% of GDP in 11th Plan (2007-12) to 3.3% in 12th Plan, and then moving on to 3.7 per cent till 2032.

According to experts, boosting investments particularly in transport infrastructure is needed to raise industrial growth which will ultimately result in higher overall economic growth.