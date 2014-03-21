Toyota Likely to Lift Lockout by Monday

ENS Economic Bureau By

The deadlock between the management and staff of Japanese automobile maker Toyota seems to have ended with the company deciding to end the lockout from Monday (March 24 2014).

However, the company has placed conditions before the workers before the lockout can be ended. According to sources who attended the meeting the main issue in Thursday’s meeting is said to have been about the suspension of 17 workers by the company and that the wage issue was not discussed at all.

The company’s announcement to suspend 17 workers had threatened to escalate the situation. Workers are said to have demanded that the suspensions be revoked immediately. “The meeting was more about the 17 workers who have been suspended. Employees have sought that the company revoke these suspensions,” JT Jinkalappa, Additional Commissioner, Labour Department, (Govt of Karnataka) told Express.

Sources within the company had stated that many more suspensions could take place soon and that charge sheet and show cause notice will be issued to suspended employees shortly. "A decision to suspend some of the members pending inquiry, for serious misconduct, was taken earlier in the week. This is in line with the company’s rules and regulations," Toyota said in a statement.

The workers union said that they will discuss the wage issue at a later date, but were now more focused on getting the company to end the lock out.

“The company has said that they will end the lockout, but they have placed some conditions before us. We will consult with our counsel and then take a decision on the same,” Satish, General Secretary of the workers union told Express. Some of these conditions placed by the company include behaviour on the shopfloor among others.