The Sahara group on Tuesday made a fresh proposal before the Supreme Court for depositing Rs 20,000 crore investors’ money with SEBI to secure release of its chief Subrata Roy who is in jail since March 4 along with company’s two directors.

In the fresh proposal, the group assured the court to deposit Rs 2,500 crore within three working days and pay three installments of Rs 3,500 crore each at the end of June, September, December and the remaining `7,000 crore by March 31, 2015.

A bench of Justices K S Radhakrishnan and J S Khehar, however, refused to take the proposal on record and asked the group to file the document in the registry after which it will consider.

The group, in its proposal, also said that it is willing to give an irrevocable bank guarantee at any time for any unpaid amount and sought the court’s permission to allow the group companies to operate bank accounts that have been frozen.

The group had earlier made a similar proposal by offering to make cash payment of Rs 2,500 crore within three days and Rs 14,900 crore in five installments by the end of July 2015. It had contended that only `15,400 crore remained to be paid. The apex court had already rejected the proposal on March 7.

Senior advocates Ram Jethmalani and C A Sundaram, appearing for the group and Roy, submitted that the apex court’s order passed on March 4 is illegal and the plea be decided on merit. The hearing remained inconclusive and will resume on Wednesday.

The Sahara chief had challenged before the Supreme Court his detention order calling it illegal and unconstitutional and demanded his release.

On March 4, the two-judge bench had sent Roy and two of company’s directors to Tihar jail in connection with the case relating to non-refund of over Rs 20,000 crore to its investors.