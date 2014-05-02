Home Business

HSBC Manufacturing PMI Unchanged in April

Published: 02nd May 2014 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2014 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

India's manufacturing sector growth remained "steady" in April as a slowdown in export orders was countered by firmer domestic demand during the month, an HSBC survey said today.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a measure of factory production, stood at 51.3 in April, unchanged from 51.3 in March, amid moderate expansion of incoming new business orders.

Activity in the sector expanded for the sixth consecutive month in March. A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth while a lower reading means contraction.

"The momentum in the manufacturing sector held broadly steady, with domestic demand countering a slowdown in export orders," HSBC Chief Economist for India and ASEAN Leif Eskesen said.

Eskesen further said: "A build-up in finished goods inventories could weigh on output growth in coming months in the absence of a pick-up in demand."

During April, the momentum in manufacturing held broadly steady, but growth remains subdued.

"Output is held back by lack of power capacity and soft demand, with external demand easing recently and, anecdotally, due to a decline in orders for investment goods.

"While we may get more traction on economic reform and implementation of investment projects post elections, it will still take a while before we see a notable and more sustained lift to activity," HSBC said.

Though there were signs of easing inflation pressures in the manufacturing cluster, however, consumer price inflation remains elevated.

"Encouragingly, inflation pressures eased, but that does not mean that the RBI can take down its inflation guards," Eskesen said.

Moreover, the El Nino is expected to lead to below-normal precipitation, which could lift food inflation over the summer and into the fall. The RBI will, therefore, not have much to cheer about and will need to maintain a hawkish stance, HSBC added.

The RBI had increased the key policy repo rate three times since Raghuram Rajan took over as Governor in September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp