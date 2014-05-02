RComm Net Up by 56 Percent in 2013-14

Reliance Communications' profit after tax for 2013-14 went up by 55.8 percent at Rs.1,047 crore, a company statement said here Friday.
The revenue of the company stood at Rs.22,321 crore, up 2.5 percent during the fiscal.
During the fourth quarter (January-March) of 2013-14, the revenue of the company stood at Rs.5,671 crore, up 5 percent from Rs.5,403 crore posted in the third quarter (October-December).
The net profit of the company during the fourth quarter was at Rs.156 crore, up 43.9 percent from Rs.108 crore in third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the company had 37.4 million data customers including 12.9 million 3G customers from its India operations, the statement said.
