RComm Net Up by 56 Percent in 2013-14

Reliance Communications\' profit after tax for 2013-14 went up by 55.8 percent at Rs.1,047 crore, a company statement said here Friday.

Published: 02nd May 2014 07:37 PM | Last Updated: 02nd May 2014 07:37 PM | A+A A-