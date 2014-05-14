No-frills carrier SpiceJet has tied up with gulf-based Visas of the World to offer its customers seamless visa services for the UAE.

Under the pact, the two partners together will provide a 30-day visa for AED 290 and 96-hour visa for AED 245 or its equivalent in Indian rupee to its customers, according to the airline's website.

"SpiceJet partners with Visas of the World to help provide seamless visa services for all its customers," it said.

It offers services such as personalized assistance with filling of forms by visa experts, appointment scheduling, documentation, visa application submission, convenient payment options and delivery of visa documents.

Besides, a dedicated email and call Centre support team will also be provided to the visa seeker.