Sensex Up Over 82 Points in Early Trade

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex today gained over 82 points in early trade on the back of buying by funds and retail investors following beginning of new settlement for June month in the derivatives segment.
Besides, a mixed trend in the Asian markets also buoyed the trading sentiment here.
The 30-share index, which had lost 321.94 points in the previous session, recovered by 82.67 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 24,316.82 with capital goods, power, healthcare, PSUs and oil and gas sector stocks leading the rise.
Also, the National Stock Exchange index Nifty rose 26.10 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 7,261.75.
Brokers said emergence of buying by participants amid beginning of new monthly settlement in the derivatives segment amid a mixed trend in Asian markets following overnight gains on the US markets influenced the sentiments here.
Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.26 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.55 per cent in early trade today.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.39 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.
