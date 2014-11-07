NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Coal and Power Piyush Goyal Friday said e-auction norms for the cancelled coal blocks were being worked out carefully.



"We are doing the work very cautiously, carefully to ensure transparency, to ensure fairness in the whole process," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.



Replying to a query on when the rules for e-auction of coal blocks are expected, Goyal said these were issues of large dimensions and they will sustain for many years to come.



"The rules are under (the process of) framing and I would expect that by the end of this month, you will see significant traction in the whole process," he said.