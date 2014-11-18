NEW DELHI: Indian exports shrunk 5.04% to $26 billion in October and at the same time its imports grew by 3.26 per cent because of increased gold imports. This instead pushed up India’s trade deficit.

Exports shrunk as major global markets are yet to stabilise and new markets have failed to open up amid economic uncertainty.

In October, Indian imports were $39.45 billion, as against $38.07 billion in October 2013.

Gold imports last month jumped to $4.17 billion from $1.09 billion a year ago. The 280.39% growth in imports has pushed the trade deficit to $13.35 billion in October, from $10.59 billion in the corresponding period last year.

During April-Oct period of the current fiscal, the country’s exports are up 4.72% to $189.79 billion, while imports are up 1.86% to $273.55 billion.

Trade deficit during the seven month period of 2014-15 stands at $83.75 billion as against $87.31 billion in the same period last fiscal.

While attributing a dip in exports to subdued demand from European and the US markets, FIEO President Rafeeq Ahmed said, “Markets are not getting better. EU is going bad. The numbers are disappointing. The government is also not announcing any measures to help us.”

Top exporting sectors that registered negative growth in October include engineering (-9.18 per cent), pharma (-8.33 per cent), gems and jewellery (-2.25 per cent), cotton yarn/fabrics (-13.84 per cent) and petroleum products (-0.16 per cent).