HYDERABAD : The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is conducting an inspection at one of the two units of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd in Visakhapatnam. The US health regulator had finished the audit at DRL’s one more unit in Visakhapatnam last Friday, according to company officials. It may be noted that DRL had incurred a production loss of up to Rs 40 crore at these two facilities due to Hudhud cyclone. DRL was compelled to halt production for a few days on account of raw material damages but has now restarted manufacturing. DRL has also initiated insurance claims last month. “They (FDA) have just finished inspecting one plant in Vizag last Friday and starting this Monday, the audit is going on at our second plant,” Saumen Chakraborty, CFO & Global Head, HR, DRL told Express. It will take anything about a week to complete. “We do not know the outcome of the inspection done at the facility last week. Communication from them (FDA) comes only after they go back,” he said.