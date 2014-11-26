CHENNAI: Deep value capital fund Wayne Burt is looking to invest up to $150 million in India over the next three years. Currently, the company is in talks to acquire majority stakes in a thermal power company and two petrochemical companies in the country. “Of the two petrochemical companies we are looking to acquire, one is in South India and the other in Maharashtra. The power company is situated in Tamil Nadu. We will make definitive announcements on the power company in a few weeks if talks are successful,” said Chairman of Wayne Burt Group T G S Mahesh. In line with the Group’s larger policy of taking over ailing companies and turning them around, the power company that the company is planning to take over has reportedly fallen into the NPA category. “The 160-MW company has run into trouble financially from the promoters side and it is currently classified as an NPA. We are in talks with all the stakeholders,” said Mahesh. Wayne Burt also said that the two petrochemical companies each have a turnover of around Rs 1,000 crore. The group also has interests in aerospace, oil and gas sectors.