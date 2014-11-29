NEW DELHI: Cabinet Secretary Ajit Kumar Seth on Friday met with industry leaders and senior bureaucrats to figure out ways by which country’s investment climate could be improved further and improve India’s rankings on the ease to business index.

India has been ranked 142 among the 189 countries in the latest report of the World Bank, falling two places from last year’s ranking.

Secretaries from different departments including DIPP, MSME and Commerce were present at the meeting along with members of industry body Ficci and exporters.

The meeting assumes significance as the government aims to improve India’s ranking in the ease of doing business index to 50th position in the next two years and help India attract investment in different sectors that have been opened up for foreign investment.

Industry leaders admitted that India’s investment climate was improving and were very optimistic about India’s turn-around.

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava said, “We are very optimistic. The government has informed us what they are doing (on the matter) and what all steps they would take”. Ficci chief Sidharth Birla said the Centre is planning steps to improve India’s ranking in the ease of doing business index.

India needs huge investments to give a boost to its manufacturing sector and to create million of jobs. During the last three years, India received an average of $30 billion FDI.