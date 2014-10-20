KOCHI: Innovation is not altering the existing benchmarks but pioneering change and becoming the new paradigm touchstone, believe the CATians, a bunch of ingenious geeks at CAT Entertainments who are resolved to leave their indelible mark in the uber booming corporate ad film and production sector. CAT (Cinema and Technology Entertainments Pvt Ltd), the first media and entertainment startup in the state, is an integrated in-house media production team with a fullfledged team specialised in corporate videos, ad films and even TV shows. ‘CAT Quality’ adds a trailblazing twist in visual effects, which is slowly making grips in the corporate ad film and production sector across the globe. “One day, ‘CAT Quality’ will be the benchmark in media production that will define the quality of a video content,” adds an elated Amarnath Sankar, CEO of CAT. According to Amarnath, CAT in simple terms is a strategic media production boutique with a strong entrepreneurial and corporate focus. The focus of entertainment side is to establish a sound foothold and an upper crest in the present day film industry. “During our school days itself Chachu Jacob (Director & Creative Head) and I had a passion for film. Before our college days, we both had made documentaries and short films. We even thought of setting up an entertainment FM channel in Madurai, when we were doing our e n g i - neering course. But a `50-lakh licence fee made us to backtrack from the initiative,” he adds. Nothing could mar their intense drive to venture into media sector. “The venue of TiE 2012 was a defining moment in our career where we met Sanjay Vijayakumar, the CEO of MobME wireless. He motivated us to get incubated in Startup Village, Kochi. From there onwards, there was no turning back with the first outing being a corporate video of Startup Village itself. We are grateful towards Sanjay and Startup Village for the CAT’s growth,” they add. Thus born a roaring CAT and a bunch of CATians with Manu heading the operations, Arun and Joby leading creative administration. Now, CATians are involved in a lot of films and allied sectors across the country. Akhil George, a fellow CATian, is the DOP for the new Malayalam movie starring Asif Ali. Vishnu Sarma was the first CATian who ventured into film industry. Now he is the DOP for the Tamil version of movie ‘Thattathin Marayathu.’ Make In India The concept of ‘Make in India’ is gaining much significance in cinema and entertainment industry, says Amarnath. “Instead of copycating the existing Hollywood technologies and effects, we must be able to set a benchmark of our own. That is what we really strive forward to achieve. The lack of technology won’t hinder our place in entertainment industry. We have to develop it,” he adds. “We are a passion-driven gang, not a money-inclined firm. If there is passion and a strong will, money and fame will follow us,” he adds. CAT’s areas of expertise include ad film making, corporate movies, business/ campaign videos and fashion photoshoots. The clientele of CAT includes Smart City Kochi, IBM India, Startup Village and Ayusante. “We are the creative media partner of B+H Architects, one of the globally-acclaimed full-service building design firms, for their latest project,” says Amarnath. In August 2014, CAT’s production was awarded ‘The Best In World’ by AngelHack community, San Francisco, US. Be it the making of visual effects or the production of a corporate movie, CATians are ready with their ‘benchmark’ CAT Technology.