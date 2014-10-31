MUMBAI: YES Bank Ltd., posted 30% growth in its net profit to Rs 482.5 crore on the back of growth in its net interest income in the quarter ended September 30.

Loans grew 30% to Rs 62,030 crore even though it 71.4 per cent credit went to corporates. Deposits grew 18.6% to Rs 80,131 crore.

Its net interest income grew 27.4% to Rs 856 crore and net interest margins widened to 3.2% from 2.9 %. The bank increased its low cost CASA to 22.5% of its total deposits from 20.4% a year ago. Yet the bank’s cost to income ratio increased to 40% from a year ago level of 36.2 per cent.

Following the approval from RBI, Radha Singh took charge as a part-time chairperson for a period of two years, the bank said.