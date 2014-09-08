LONDON: An Indian-origin tycoon and his son, arrested as part of a probe into bribery allegations at British aerospace and defence group Rolls-Royce, have had their bail conditions lifted, a media report said.



Sudhir Choudhrie and his son Bhanu were detained and questioned in February by the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) as part of its investigations into the group's business practices in Indonesia, China and other overseas markets.



However, according to the Sunday Times, their bail was lifted in July which implies they are expected to play no further part in the inquiry.



Choudhrie, an Indian national moved to the UK in 2002 and is now based at a 5-million pounds apartment in posh neighbourhood of Chelsea here.



He is well-known in Britain as a major political donor to Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg's Liberal Democrat party.



The Choudhrie family founded C&C Alpha Group, a London-based firm that invests in sectors including healthcare, aviation and hospitality. Bhanu Choudhrie leads the group.



The arrests of the father and son had mystified aerospace executives because no details have been available.



Indian authorities had previously investigated Sudhir Choudhrie as part of a probe into defence deals struck by the engineering company Finmeccanica, suspecting he was an intermediary for the Italian consortium.



That investigation was dropped and no charges were brought against him. Choudhrie strongly denied all the allegations.



In the Rolls-Royce case, a spokesperson for the Choudhries said they "deny any wrongdoing and have cooperated fully with the authorities".



The SFO declined to comment.



Rolls-Royce, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines, had announced in?March that the firm had cut the number of middlemen it uses as it steps up efforts to prevent bribery and corruption.