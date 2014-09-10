NEW DELHI: Sale of domestic passenger cars rose 15.16 percent in August, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth in nearly two years of deceleration, industry data showed Tuesday.

Data furnished Tuesday by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed that 153,758 units were sold in August, up from 133,513 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, utility vehicles' sales fell by 5.59 percent at 48,473 units from 51,344 units in the corresponding period of 2013.

Total two-wheeler sales in the month grew 19.22 percent at 1,345,506 units from 1,128,631 units in August 2013.

Total motorcycle sales increased by 14.45 percent at 9,10,312 units, from 7,95,411 units in August last year.

Scooter segment sales zoomed 30.44 percent at 369,323 units from 283,142 units sold in the corresponding period of last year.

Total vehicle sales in August fell 17.54 percent at 1,660,437 units from 1,412,602 units sold in August last year.