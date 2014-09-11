NEW DELHI: Armed with dispute free government land, surplus power, peaceful industrial atmosphere with availability of skilled manpower, the Madhya Pradesh government is having high expectations of the state becoming country’s investment hub.

After the rich dividends from the Global Investors Summit-2012, the government is conducting second edition of Global Investors Summit-2014 on October 8-10 in Indore.

Inviting both domestic and foreign companies to invest in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that his state is ideal destination for investment. Highlighting the advantages of investing in the state, Chouhan said it had an investor friendly industrial policy, single window clearance of projects.

“We have created a bank of 20,000 hectares of dispute-free land, build 1 lakh km of new roads and plan to augment power generation capacity to 18,000 MW by 2017 from 14,000 MW at present,” the Chief Minister said.

“Though I am Chief Minister of the state, I am working like CEO also. Single window clearance means really single window clearance. I will myself monitor the process of clearance with utmost transparency,” Chouhan said.

He said that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he had made the development of infrastructure as his priority. As a result, the state has now got abundant power supply and is now exporting power to neighbouring states. The state was now focusing on interlinking rivers to improve water availability.

Pointing out state’s ability to boost investor confidence, Chouhan said that MP recorded GSDP at 11 per cent between FY’11 and FY’14 and has invested Rs 87,000 crore in infrastructure in the last five years. Agriculture growth was recorded at 25 per cent during 2013-14, and 27.5 lakh hectares areas were under irrigation. Considered as food bowl of India, the state is number one foodgrain producer, he added.

In the 2012 edition of the Summit, memorandum of understandings worth over Rs 2,00,000 crore were signed. Of this, over Rs 1,15,000 crore of investment was now actually on the ground, he said. Following the 2012 Summit, leading MNCs such as John

Deere, Cummins, P&G and Unilever among others had all set up manufacturing facilities in the state. Indian companies such as TCS, Infosys, Godrej and Dabur among others had also invested in the state.

The Chief Minister said a slew of initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have build up investor confidence and investments are likely to be higher this time compared at the previous summit.

“We have invited Prime Minister to inaugurate the Summit. I personally met Prime Minister and requested him”, the Chief Minister said.

Chouhan said that many global companies like John Deers, Volvo, Rio Tinto are going to participate.

The focus sectors of the Summit were agri-business and food processing, automobiles and engineering, healthcare, infrastructure, information technology & ITeS, pharmaceuticals, technical education and skill development, renewable energy, textiles, tourism and urban development among others.