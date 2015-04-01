HYDERABAD: The Department of Income-Taxes (I-T) is likely to miss its direct tax collections for the just concluded financial year 2014-15.

So far, direct taxes stood at `6,30,000 crore down from the revised budget estimate of `7,04,678 crore during FY15.

According to sources, the I-T department may not be able to achieve even the revised target, the official said, adding as on March, 24, the department had collected only `6,30,000 crore from across the country, up `5,83,000 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal, thus showing a growth of 8.2 per cent.

Originally, the government had budgeted direct taxes `7,35,271 crore for FY15 but keeping in view, the sluggish rise in collections, the estimate revised downwards to `7,04,678 crore.

For the current fiscal 2015-16, direct taxes are estimated at `7,97,995 crore, a 13.24 per cent increase from the previous fiscal.

The country’s revenues are broadly split into tax and non-tax revenues. Tax revenues comprising direct and in-direct taxes, are a major revenue earner for the government contributing an average 72 per cent revenue every year.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to be the largest centre for I-T collections churning out `1,99,426 crore so far, 10.9 per cent rise over the previous year’s `1,79,763 crore.

Similarly, collections from Delhi cricle stood at `96,722 crore as against `86,619 crore, registering a growth of 11.7 per cent.

Sources attributed the lower than projected collections to sectors like manufacturing, which fared poorly. The reduction in collections was despite corporates paying higher advance tax in FY15, and especially in the fourth quarter. While State Bank of India reportedly paid 23 per cent more in advance tax at `1,794 crore for the quarter ended March, 2015 compared to about `1,456 crore a year ago, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) paid `1,470 crore, an increase of 15 per cent over `1,280 crore in the same period last year.

For the full fiscal, LIC paid `5,880 crore as against `5,100 crore last fiscal, while mortgage lender HDFC paid 12.8 per cent more at `2,435 crore this fiscal. It’s fourth quarter payout was about `550 crore, up from `500 crore a year ago. Nabard paid `1,560 crore, up from `1,490 crore.