Going global Kenichi Ayukawa (right), MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, and Toshihiro Suzuki , Executive Vice-President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, with their concept model SX4 S-Cross in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (PTI)

KOLKATA: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL)is planning to have 100 exclusive NEXA showrooms across the country by the end of this financial year, a senior official said here today.

NEXA, Maruti's new premium sales channel, would go beyond selling premium cars in a bid to transform the company from "budget car manufacturers" to a crucial player in the premium car market in India, senior Vice President (New channel) Marketing & Sales Maruti Suzuki Partho Banerjee said here.

Banerjee was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of MSIL's premium crossover vehicle S-Cross here with an introductory price range of Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.37 lakh (ex-showroom Kolkata).

"NEXA provides a new experience of hospitality from Maruti Suzuki. Currently, we have 35 NEXA Premium showrooms operational in different cities and the numbers are expected to go beyond 100 outlets by the end of this financial year," Banerjee said.

Kolkata has one NEXA showroom at Chetla while another will come up at Park Street this month end, he said.

Incidentally, the company has recruited around 1100 "relationship managers" who would manage these NEXA showrooms.

"All you would need to do is contact just one of them for all your needs and problems. MSIL promises high-level pampering of the customers with the new digital experience," Banerjee said.

The S-Cross would be available only in diesel engine options of 1.6 litre and 1.3 litre. The DDiS 200 (1.3 litre) variant is priced between Rs 8.82 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh while the DDiS 320 (1.6 litre) trims have been priced between Rs 12.57 lakh and Rs 14.37 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Kolkata).

S-Cross is the first car to be sold under NEXA. Several new models would likely be added to both channels as part of the Company’s medium term goal of 2 million annual sales by 2020.