MUMBAI: A benchmark index of Indian equities markets, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), on Thursday surged 209.26 points or 0.76 percent during the morning session.



The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also surged 49.30 points or 0.59 percent and was trading at 8,398.75 points.



The Sensex of the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which opened at 27,635.25 points, was trading at 27,721.52 points (at 9.16 a.m.) in the early session, up 209.26 points or 0.76 percent from the previous day's close at 27,512.26 points.



The Sensex has touched a high of 27,721.97 points and a low of 27,623.19 points in the trade so far.