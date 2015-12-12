NEW DELHI: Prices of basmati rice drifted by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale market today following sluggish demand coupled with adequate stocks position.

However, other grains moved in a narrow range in scattered buying or selling and settled around previous levels. Marketmen said easing demand from retailers against sufficient stocks on higher supplies from producing belts kept pressure on rice basmati prices. In the national capital, rice basmati common and Pusa 1,121 variety fell by Rs 100 each to Rs 6,000-6,100 and Rs 4,500-5,300 per quintal respectively.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):

Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,000-2,600, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,670-1,700, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,700-1,715, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 230, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 230, Roller flour mill Rs 880-885 (50 kg), Maida Rs 935-940 (50 kg) and Sooji Rs 1,040-1,045 (50 kg).

Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,700, Basmati common new Rs 6,000-6,100, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 4,500-5,300, Permal raw Rs 1,950-2,000, Permal wand Rs 2,200-2,275, Sela Rs 2,750-2,850 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,700-1,720, Bajra Rs 1,425-1,430, Jowar yellow Rs 1,600-1,700, white Rs 3,100-3,200, Maize Rs 1,700-1,710, Barley Rs 1,440-1,450.