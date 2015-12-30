BRASILIA: Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has decreed a minimum wage increase of 11.6 percent despite economic woes, a media report said.

The measure would have a direct impact on some 40 million workers and retirees, said Rousseff on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Starting from January 1, monthly minimum wages will rise from the current 788 reais to 880 reais ($204 to $228). The increase tops Brazil's double-digit inflation of 10.28 percent.

Brazil bases its minimum wages on economic growth over the previous two years and the latest annual national consumer price index.