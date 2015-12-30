NEW DELHI: In order to deepen the corporate bond market, the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India are working on various modules to make amendments in the SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) Act.

A senior Finance Ministry official said that the ministry is working on a plan to encourage companies to meet a portion of their funding requirements by raising funds in the corporate debt market and through commercial papers. It also plans to put a cap on companies to raise their working capital and short term funds.

However, one of the major problem is that while the corporate loans given by banks are not marked to market, there is a requirement of bonds to be marked to market. Also to increase liquidity and reduce cost of borrowings, the RBI has proposed may be encouraged to re-issue existing bonds under the same International Securities Identification Number or ISIN code.

The Central Bank is also mulling various other measures to strengthen the corporate bond market, including allowing the better-rated banks to issue long-term bonds and not allowing foreign investors a greater play in G-Secs.