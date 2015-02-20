MUMBAI: A benchmark index of Indian equities markets, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 101 points or 0.34 percent down in the late afternoon session Friday.



The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading in the red. It was down 27 points or 0.30 percent at 8,868.30 points.



The Sensex of the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which opened at 29,446.21 points, was trading at 29,360.69 points (2.30 p.m.), down 101.58 points or 0.34 percent from the previous day's close at 29,462.27 points.



The Sensex had touched a high of 29,462.09 points and a low of 29,178.26 points in the intra-day trade so far.



Selling pressure was observed in oil and gas, information technology (IT) and consumer durable sectors. Meanwhile, healthy buying took place in automobile, healthcare and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks.



The S&P BSE oil and gas index declined 142.33 points, followed by IT index which was lower by 84.50 points and consumer durables index was down 75.77 points.



However, automobile index gained 93.30 points, healthcare index was higher by 59.34 points and FMCG index was up 48.40 points.