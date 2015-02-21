BENGALURU:The US-based helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft Corp said that long gestation periods threaten the relevance of specific technology. Senior executives of the company said that they were optimistic about winning the deal to supply 120 S-70B aircraft to the Indian Navy.

‘Speedy decision making’ will be the only way that technologies will continue to remain relevant for the end user, Samir Mehta, President, Defence Systems and Services of Sikorsky said.

He added that their chances to win the multi million dollar contract have increased as they were already manufacturing the S-92 cabins in India. “We are very optimistic and we will continue to push for the contract,” Mehta said. The contract is for a multi role helicopter for the Indian Navy. He said that they are yet to decide if they will go ahead with plans to manufacture in India through their existing partners, Tatas or decide to rope in a new partner.

The S-92 cabins made in Hyderabad will deliver the 100th cabin for the global market, he said.

The Hyderabad facility of the company makes cabins for all the S-92 choppers used globally. Interestingly, the cabin ‘made in India’ will be used to ferry future US Presidents.

Snecma Inks Pact with HAL for JV

Aircraft engine manufacturer Snecma (Safran) signed an MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to explore establishing a joint venture in India for the production of aero-engine parts. Under the proposed JV there will be initial focus on manufacture of high-tech parts for the Dassault Rafale’s Snecma M88 engine, then subsequently contribute to other major aerospace projects of HAL & Snecma, in India and worldwide, the company said in a joint statement.