BENGALURU: Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) for the aviation sector has not kept pace with the ever growing sector in India. Though this industry is expected to grow to about $1.6 billion (spending each year) in the next 10 years from the current market size of about $700-800 million, it still remains largely unexplored.

Lack of such facilities has been forcing airline operators to take their planes to Sri Lanka and South East Asia, resulting in foreign exchange losses as well as time delays.

“All that it needs is the continued intervention on part of the government to create a congenial environment in the country to withhold the outgoing business, arrest the flow of valuable foreign exchange and employment to young technical and engineering graduates,” Pulak Sen, Founder General Secretary of the MRO Association of India said.

Experts state that every $1 million spent on MRO could create 30-40 new jobs which could boost employment from the current 62,000 to over 1,17,000 in the next couple of years.

French aircraft maker Airbus is now looking to set up a unit in India, Srinivasan Dwarakanath, Managing Director of Airbus India said. According to estimates, India will require over 1,200 aircraft in the next 20 years from the current number of 400 aircraft.

“When airline imports a part, there is no duty, but when MRO orders a part it is taxable,” Dinesh Keskar, Vice President, Asia-Pacific & India (Sales) at aircraft maker Boeing told Express.

The company has built an exclusive MRO unit to national carrier Air India (AI) where other carriers will not be allowed (as yet).

Boeing will hand over an MRO unit in Nagpur to Air India but only the fleet from the national carrier will be serviced here leaving little choice for the others.

Full service carrier Air Vistara has signed an agreement with Airbus for a long term Flight Hour Services Tailored Support Package (FHS-TSP) to service 20 A320 aircraft which include services ranging from components supply, airframe and engine services. Engine maintenance alone accounts for nearly 40 per cent of MRO spend, Sen says and adds that there are taxes for MRO is almost 40 per cent higher here.

Most Indian carrier lease aircraft and lessors prefer to give aircraft to other MRO in neighbouring countries as they are said to be deterred by the fact that India has not ratified the Cape Town Treaty which aimed to protect the rights of financing banks and lessors during the term of the lease and repossession of the aircraft, Sen says

State-owned aviation major, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is also looking to cash in but have not been able to make any headway in this area so far.

Industry associations and airline operators have been actively engaged with the government to change this scenario.

Sen said that efforts like providing 10 year tax holidays, reducing of airport royalty and making importing of aircraft components duty free among others will help more people concentrate on this sector.

If the government does not support this industry then the advantage ‘will continue to accrue to India’s competitors’, Sen pointed out.