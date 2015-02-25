NEW DELHI: In what may not sound as a good news to government employees, the Centre today said there is no proposal to introduce 'flexi-time' option for them.

"No madam," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether government proposes to introduce flexi-time option for its employees.

There were reports that the government could introduce this system to lessen the burden on employees who have been putting in more hours after the introduction of Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system.

The standard time in central government offices is 9 am to 5.30 pm. But several employees are putting in more hours. Against this backdrop, some Secretaries have allowed their personal staff to leave early on rotation basis as they also sit late with senior officials and even work on weekends.

Attendance system indicated that government employees who moved to the biometric system are already working 20 minutes longer than they did in September last when the system was introduced, some reports had suggested. Most employees who come in late, also stay well past 5.30 pm to work more than the mandated 8 hours, senior officials have maintained.

The sixth Pay Commission had recommended flexi-timings for women if they put in the requisite 40 hours every week.