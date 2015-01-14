Home Business

Sensex Up 35 Points in Early Trade on Asian Cues

Sensex recovered over 35 points in early trade today on emergence of buying by funds and retail investors amid mixed cues from other Asian markets.

SENSEX
By PTI

MUMBAI: After yesterday's fall, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 35 points in early trade today on emergence of buying by funds and retail investors amid mixed cues from other Asian markets.    

The 30-share index, which had retreated from one-week highs by falling 159.54 points in the previous session, rose by 35.03 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 27,460.76, with stocks of IT, auto, teck and PSU sectors leading the recovery.          

On similar lines, the National Stock Exchange index Nifty moved up by 15.15 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 8,314.55.       

Brokers said selective buying by funds amid a mixed trend in other Asian markets influenced the sentiments here.     

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.32 per cent; while Japan's Nikkei shed 1.09 per cent in early trade today.  

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.15 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.

