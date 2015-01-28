Home Business

Ranbaxy Q3 Net Loss Widens to Rs 1,029.72 Crore

Published: 28th January 2015

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug major Ranbaxy Laboratories today reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,029.72 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2014-15.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 158.94 crore during the October-December period of previous fiscal.

Net sales of the company declined to Rs 2,587.59 crore, as compared to Rs 2,858.96 crore during the same period of 2013-14, Ranbaxy Laboratories said in a statement.

Ranbaxy shares were trading at Rs 686.60 apiece, down 2.87 per cent, on the BSE.

