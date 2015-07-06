KOCHI: Rajasree Motors has opened a new service centre for Mercedes Benz at Thriruvananthapuram. Eberhard Kern, CEO Mercedes Benz India inaugurated the service centre. The service outlet is expected to catalyse the growth of Mercedes Benz in South India, which has already registered a 40 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2015. The service outlet spread over 13,000 sq ft is located at Titanium in Kochuveli.