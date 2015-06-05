KOCHI: Delinquency on education loans has decreased to 2.70 per cent in October-December 2014 as against 3.5 per cent during October-December 2013 period, said Harshala Chandorkar, Senior Vice President- Consumer Services, Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd (CIBIL).

The outstanding education credit as reported to CIBIL, including for loans to study within the country and abroad, stood at Rs 63,800 crore as on March 31, 2015.

“About 130,000 education loan accounts were opened in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2014. Average sanctioned amount in Q4 of 2014 was Rs 6 lakh, while in Q4 of 2013 it was about Rs 4.5 lakh.

“In recent period, loans with amount less than one lakh have reduced below 10 per cent of total sanctions while loans with ticket size of more than Rs 5 lakh have gone up to almost 30 per cent of the total sanctions,” Harshala said.

She pointed out that education loan defaults is a concern for banks, specifically public sector banks in the country.

Like any other loans and credit cards, education loans are also reported to CIBIL and get reflected in the borrower’s CIBIL report and impact the CIBIL TransUnion Score, she added.

“CIBIL data indicates that more than 90 per cent of new credit is sanctioned to borrowers above a score of 750. Banks and financial institutions today consider the score as a crucial parameter before sanctioning any new loan. It is important that borrowers therefore access their CIBIL report and CIBIL TransUnion Score regularly to assess their own creditworthiness,” she said.

The consumer Bureau of CIBIL maintains more than 40.5 crore records and commercial Bureau has over 2.2 crore records.