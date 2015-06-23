Venus Remedies Shares Surge Nearly 14 PC

PTI By

MUMBAI: Shares of Venus Remedies surged nearly 14 per cent today after the company announced the issue of equity shares to promoters on a preferential basis.

The stock jumped 13.52 per cent to Rs 162 at BSE.

On NSE, it soared 13.6 per cent to Rs 161.95.

Venus Remedies had informed BSE yesterday that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on June 30, 2015 to consider and approve the issue of fully convertible warrants/equity shares to promoters on a preferential basis subject to approval in the general meeting.

The company's announcement came post market hours.

Meanwhile, in the broader market the BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 26.86 points higher at 27,757.07.