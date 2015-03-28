NEW DELHI:The sharp fall in international gas prices has led to the first reduction in the domestically produced natural gas by over 10 per cent to $5.01 per unit from $5.6 per unit effective from April 1.

The drop is mainly on account of slump in global gas rates in the second half of 2014. Prices at international gas hubs (US Henry Hub) dropped from $6 per mmBtu (million metric British thermal unit) in October to $3.78 per mmBtu in February.

“The government does not fix or notify a rate. A formula was notified last year, based on which the price applicable from April 1 would be $4.56 per mmBtu on GCV (gross clarofic value) basis,” sources said.

The BJP government had placed a new formula, which was an improvement over the Rangarajan Committee formula by taking away indexation to the Japanese gas basket.

As per the formula, the rates were to be revised every six months using the average price at Henry Hub of US, National Balancing Point of UK, rates in Alberta and Russia with a lag of one quarter.

The government then ordered to revise the natural gas price in every six months with the next revision being on April 1.

The government increased the domestic natural gas price was increased from $4.2 per mmBtu to $5.61 per mmBtu effective November 1, 2014. On October 17, 2014, the BJP government had used a new formula to fix price of domestically produced natural gas at $5.61 per mmBtu for the period up to March 31.

The fall in prices will benefit the already reeling fertilizer and power industry but will be a major blow for oil exploration companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India and Reliance Industries.

However ,D K Sarraf, chairman and managing director, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation said, “We have to take a long term view and I think these prices will certainly not be deterrent and we will continue to invest billions of dollars in gas development.”