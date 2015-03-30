MUMBAI: The Taj Group has opened a 296-room luxury hotel in Dubai's prestigious Burj Khalifa downtown area, taking its number of properties to 128.

Taj Dubai comprises club rooms, 16 junior suites and 15 luxury suites with panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, and the gigantic Dubai Mall, the company said in a statement here today.

It also has two lavish apartments - Maharaja Suite and the 680-square meter Presidential Suite covering the entire 35th floor.

Established in 1901, the Taj Group now has 128 resorts, palaces and hotels spanning 64 locations in the country and 15 overseas in four continents.

Its international properties are spread across the Maldives, Malaysia, Britain, the US, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Africa and West Asia.