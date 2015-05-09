Home Business

GST to Make India One Uniform Market: Jaitley

According to Jaitley, after the implementation of GST the state revenues will increase as economic activity will pick-up.

Published: 09th May 2015 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2015 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
By IANS

MUMBAI:  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that the goods and services tax (GST) will help in economic integration of the country by enabling seamless transfer of goods and services.

"India becomes one uniform market, where there is a seamless transfer of goods and services," Jaitley said at the launch of three new social security schemes here.

According to Jaitley, after the implementation of GST the state revenues will increase as economic activity will pick-up.

"The entire country will become one market. It will be an economic integration of India," Jaitley said citing economic benefits like single point of payment of taxes for movement throughout the country.

The main purpose of the GST bill is a unified regime that will subsume most indirect taxes levied by the central and state governments such as excise duty, service tax, value added tax, sales tax and octroi to facilitate a common market across the country.

On May 6, the Lok Sabha had given its consent to an amendment to the constitution to pave the way for a pan-India goods and services tax (GST) regime and create a unified market across the country by doing away with a multiplicity of central and state levies.

The bill will now go to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house, for passage following which it has to be ratified by at least half the states, before the president can put his seal of approval for it to take effect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp