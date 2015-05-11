HYDERABAD: A city court on Monday granted bail to B. Ramalinga Raju and all other accused in multi-crore-rupee accounting fraud.

The metropolitan sessions court granted bail to Satyam Computers Services Limited (SCSL) founder Ramalinga Raju and his brother Rama Raju on a personal bond amount of Rs.1 lakh each. Another brother Suryanarayana Raju and seven others were given bail with bonds of Rs.50,000 each.

Raju, the kingpin of the scam, and other convicts, currently lodged in Cherlapally Central Prison here, had filed the bail application besides challenging their conviction and sentences.

The additional chief metropolitan magistrate's court on April 9 had found them guilty in the case relating to the country's biggest accounting fraud, which came to light in 2009.

The court had sentenced them to seven years' rigorous imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs.5.5 crore each on Ramalinga Raju and Rama Raju.