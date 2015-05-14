MUMBAI: Predicting stock movements seems to have got tougher than any time in the past year or so. The sharp intra-day volatility day-after-day has flummoxed most investors, driving the risk averse away and the risk takers in large part to professionally managed mutual funds.

Since surging to a record 30,024 points on March 4, 2015 (closed at 29,380.73), the benchmark Sensex has shorn off a tenth from the peak.

On Monday the Sensex gained 402 points, only to plunge 630 points the next day. On Wednesday, the volatility saw Sensex gyrate 550 points before closing 373.6 points higher from Tuesday’s closing of 27,251 points. Past few weeks have been a similar story of sharp gains and losses within days, belying any steady long term outlook.

“Volatility in the recent past is accentuated by some nervousness emanating from bunching up of negative news, selling by FIIs and uncertainty on outlook,’’ said Prabodh Agrawal, president and head of research at India Infoline.

A key factor dampening market sentiment is the disappointment with regard to earnings reported by top companies, as also muted growth in the country’s industrial growth. Demand for loans, close to the lowest in a decade, is adding to despondency with regard to potential investments, and growth outlook in the current fiscal.

Then, there are concerns about el-nino disrupting normal monsoon rains in a country that depends heavily on the four-month rainy season for agriculture, and replenishment of ground water for crops and drinking water. Some crops were hurt from unseasonal rain and hailstorms weeks before harvesting last month.

Overseas funds have sold $1.24 billion in May 2015, unconvinced about clarity on tax issues and MAT. Foreign Porfolio Investors (FPIs) are also disappointed with the government taking much longer to convert its election time promises into action, and also get Parliament to approve critical bills such as Land and GST Amendment Bills.

Since January, funds inflows stood at $6.54 billion.

“Lack of major positive triggers has led to a correction phase in a long term bull phase,’’ said Paras Bothra, head of research at Ashika Stock Brokers, adding “There’s a tactical shift by FIIs from expensive markets like India to cheaper ones like China and Taiwan.’’

Key factors for despondency

■ Disappointing corporate earnings

■ Muted industrial output growth

■ Poor demand for loans

■ Concerns about possible el-nino

■ MAT worries on FPIs/FIIs

■ Opposition roadblocks to GST, Land Bills

Investors are more negative on stocks from sectors such as metals, utilities, two-wheelers and public sector banks, while more optimistic on quality companies from private sector banks, automobiles, industrials and IT stocks.

But is all lost? Not in the least. A key factor is the government’s determination to get stalled projects and infrastructure projects to start moving. Significantly, overall inflow into mutual funds has increased to almost Rs 12 lakh crore now from Rs 9 lakh crore as of March 2014 and Rs 6.9 lakh crore as of March 2012.