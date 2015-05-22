HYDERABAD: A large number of companies exaggerate profits and indulge in corrupt practices to achieve higher growth, said EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young.

In a survey conducted across Europe, West Asia, India and Africa (EMEIA), the global accountancy and consulting firm noted that more than half the respondents felt India has been achieving economic growth, which is slower than expected.

It may be noted that the government had changed the GDP computation method recently and has projected a 7.4 per cent growth for FY15.

According to EY’s EMEIA Fraud Survey, a significant majority of the Indian respondents believe that bribery and corrupt practices happen widely in relation to business.

“The survey does indicate that there is enhanced awareness about ethical business practices and that acceptance seems to be setting in, though it may take time,” said Arpinder Singh, Partner (Fraud Investigation & Dispute Services), EY.

The report also found that manipulation of financial results was prevalent with nearly half the respondents believing companies often exaggerate their financial performance and that the management was under increased pressure to find new ways to grow their business.

“59 per cent opine that companies often report their financial performance as better than it is,” the survey said adding, “Businesses are operating in an exceptionally challenging environment.”

Singh said the overall sentiment, which the survey brings about, borders on the reluctance to change old ways, traditionally thought of as acceptable ways of doing business.

“We have been witnessing a spurt of change being driven by regulators and this has undoubtedly made a positive impact on the Indian business environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, most of the respondents said, managers were under increased pressure to identify new revenue opportunities and believe that pressure to venture into higher risk markets was high. It further said, many respondents deem offering personal gifts, cash payments or entertainment as acceptable.