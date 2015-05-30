NEW DELHI: The country’s largest oil marketer Indian Oil Corporation Limited reported a drop of 33 per cent in its net profit for the fourth quarter at Rs 6,285 crore as compared to Rs 9,389 crore during the same period last year.

Speaking at a press conference, B Ashok, IOC Chairman said, “In the fourth quarter of 2013-14, we had received Rs 7,735 crore as fuel subsidy for previous quarters from the government, pushing up the profits. Without this compensation, Q4 2013-14 net profit would have been Rs 1,655 crore.”

For the full fiscal ended March 31, 2015, it posted a net profit of Rs 5,273 crore, lower than Rs 7,019 crore in the previous year. “We had an inventory loss of Rs 15,600 crore in 2014-15 as against an inventory gain of Rs 3,990 crore in the previous year,” Ashok added.

With a 50 per cent drop in global crude oil prices, this year it has been a challenge for IOC to maintain its performance. “The gross refining margins (GRM) during the year 2014-15 were $0.27/bbl as compared to $4.24/bbl in 2013-14 mainly on account of inventory valuation loss of Rs 15,600 crore which translates to $6.46/bbl,” Ashok said.

Inventory losses are incurred when a company buys crude oil at a price and by the time it is able to process and turn it into fuel, international benchmark rates fall, thereby fetching lower realisation.

To mark its footprints in the upstream business, IOC has participating interest in 10 domestic and 7 overseas blocks. In the seven overseas blocks, it holds non-operating interest ranging from 3.5—50 per cent. These blocks are located in Libya,Gabon,Nigeria, Yemen, Venezuela, Canada and the US.