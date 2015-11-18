The CCI yesterday said that it had imposed a Rs. 151 crore penalty on Jet Airways, Rs. 63 crore on IndiGo and Rs. 42 crore on SpiceJet after it found them guilty of fuel surcharge for cargo transportation. | File Agencies

NEW DELHI: Indian carriers Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet have decided to challenge the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order penalizing them more than Rs. 250 crore.

An official of the SpiceJet in a statement said the company is studying the CCI order and will take steps to challenge the order in the appropriate forum. The company has been legally advised that it is not in contravention of the provisions of the Competition Act 2002.

On the other hand, the Jet Airways spokesperson said the airline shall pursue all available legal steps to defend its position.

The matter was brought to the CCI in 2013 by the Express Industry Council of India (EICI), an apex body of express transportation companies, alleging anti-competitive agreements between the three airlines as well as Go Air and national carrier Air India.