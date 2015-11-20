MUMBAI: Fine-tuning the stake purchase norms in private banks, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said its prior approval is required to acquire shares or voting rights while raising the aggregate holding to 5% or more.

The RBI would undertake a due diligence on the applicant to assess ‘fit and proper’ status before according or denying permission for acquisition of a lower quantum than that has been applied for. The decision ‘shall be binding.’

“Every person who intends to make an acquisition/make an agreement for acquisition which will/is likely to take the aggregate holding of such person together with shares/voting rights/compulsorily convertible debentures /bonds held by him, his relatives, associate enterprises and persons acting in concert with him, to 5% or more of the paid-up share capital of the concerned bank...or entitles him to exercise 5% or more of the total voting rights of the concerned bank, shall seek prior approval of the Reserve Bank...,” it said in a notification.

The provisions will apply to existing and proposed ‘major shareholders’ and all private sector banks, including Local Area Banks. However, where the acquisition results in the aggregate holding of the major shareholder of up to 10% of the shares or voting rights of the concerned bank, prior approval of RBI is not necessary.

It added if a bank suspects dubious methods have been adopted to get over the ceiling of 5% to camouflage the real purpose of cornering of shares or voting rights with a view to acquiring controlling interest, a reference shall be made to the apex bank.

In such cases, it “shall be in order for the Reserve Bank to require such shareholders to comply with the procedure”, central bank added.